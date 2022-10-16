Bullish insiders at ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) loaded up on US$579k of stock earlier this year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ACI Worldwide

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Odilon Almeida for US$500k worth of shares, at about US$32.59 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$21.61 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months ACI Worldwide insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ACI Worldwide Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at ACI Worldwide over the last quarter. Chief Technology Officer Ram Puppala shelled out US$22k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. ACI Worldwide insiders own about US$28m worth of shares. That equates to 1.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The ACI Worldwide Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in ACI Worldwide and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ACI Worldwide. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for ACI Worldwide you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

