Bullish Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insiders filled their treasuries with US$3.2m worth of stock over last year

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Health Catalyst

The CEO & Director Daniel Burton made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$11.62 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$8.63). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Health Catalyst insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Health Catalyst Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Health Catalyst. In total, insiders bought US$3.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of Health Catalyst

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Health Catalyst insiders own 1.8% of the company, worth about US$8.5m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Health Catalyst Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Health Catalyst stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Health Catalyst and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

