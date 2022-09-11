Bullish Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) insiders were rewarded last week as their US$1.7m investment inflated to US$2.3m

Insiders who bought Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$132m as a result of the stock's 14% gain over the same period. As a result, the stock they originally bought for US$1.7m is now worth US$2.3m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Funko

The Independent Chairman of the Board Charles Denson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$17.35 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$23.58. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:FNKO Insider Trading Volume September 11th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Funko insiders own about US$11m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Funko Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Funko insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Funko insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Funko has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

