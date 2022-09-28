Bullish Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their US$527k bet

The recent price decline of 7.7% in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:FCPT) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$527k worth of shares at an average price of US$26.62 in the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$483k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Four Corners Property Trust

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President William Lenehan for US$200k worth of shares, at about US$26.18 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$24.41 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$527k for 19.78k shares. But they sold 1.00k shares for US$27k. In total, Four Corners Property Trust insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:FCPT Insider Trading Volume September 28th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Four Corners Property Trust insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$23m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Four Corners Property Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Four Corners Property Trust insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Four Corners Property Trust (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

