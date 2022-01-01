Bullish Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) insiders filled their treasuries with US$6.1m worth of stock over last year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fiserv

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Denis O'Leary made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$99.35 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$104 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 59.10k shares for US$6.1m. But they sold 36.41k shares for US$4.2m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Fiserv insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:FISV Insider Trading Volume January 1st 2022

Insiders at Fiserv Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at Fiserv. Insiders spent US$3.7m on shares. On the other hand, insiders netted US$509k by selling. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Fiserv insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$281m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fiserv Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Fiserv insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Fiserv and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

