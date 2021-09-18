Bullish Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) insiders filled their treasuries with US$2.6m worth of stock over last year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Femasys

The Independent Director Edward Uzialko made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$13.00 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$7.13 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Femasys insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:FEMY Insider Trading Volume September 18th 2021

Insiders at Femasys Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Femasys insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, four insiders shelled out US$2.6m for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership of Femasys

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Femasys insiders own about US$18m worth of shares. That equates to 22% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Femasys Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Femasys insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Femasys. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Femasys you should know about.

