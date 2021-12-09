Bullish Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) insiders were rewarded last week as their US$507k investment inflated to US$624k

Insiders who bought Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$51m as a result of the stock's 4.0% gain over the same period. In other words, the original US$507k purchase is now worth US$624k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The Independent Director James Engebretsen made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$507k worth of shares at a price of US$102 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$125), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AGM Insider Trading Volume December 9th 2021

Insider Ownership of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Federal Agricultural Mortgage insiders own about US$23m worth of shares. That equates to 1.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Federal Agricultural Mortgage insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Federal Agricultural Mortgage and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

