Bullish Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) insiders filled their treasuries with US$1.9m worth of stock over last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Farmers National Banc Corp.'s (NASDAQ:FMNB) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Farmers National Banc

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Edward Muransky bought US$275k worth of shares at a price of US$14.83 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$15.56 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.9m for 119.67k shares. But insiders sold 5.20k shares worth US$85k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Farmers National Banc insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:FMNB Insider Trading Volume July 22nd 2022

Farmers National Banc Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Farmers National Banc, over the last three months. Insiders spent US$696k on shares. But we did see Executive Vice President Timothy Shaffer sell shares worth US$49k. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Does Farmers National Banc Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Farmers National Banc insiders own 9.5% of the company, worth about US$50m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Farmers National Banc Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Farmers National Banc shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Farmers National Banc and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

