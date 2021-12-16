Bullish Enact Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACT) insiders filled their treasuries with US$3.0m worth of stock over last year

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Enact Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACT) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Enact Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Daniel Sheehan bought US$950k worth of shares at a price of US$19.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$21.25. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Enact Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ACT Insider Trading Volume December 16th 2021

Enact Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Enact Holdings. Overall, 11 insiders shelled out US$3.0m for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Enact Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Enact Holdings insiders have about 0.1% of the stock, worth approximately US$3.4m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Enact Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Enact Holdings stock. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

