Bullish Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their US$525k bet

Insiders who bought US$525k worth of Desktop Metal, Inc.'s (NYSE:DM) stock at an average buy price of US$4.08 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 7.0% decrease in the stock. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$274k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Desktop Metal Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-Founder & CEO Ric Fulop bought US$525k worth of shares at a price of US$4.08 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$2.13 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Ric Fulop was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:DM Insider Trading Volume August 2nd 2022

Does Desktop Metal Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Desktop Metal insiders own 12% of the company, worth about US$82m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Desktop Metal Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Desktop Metal and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Desktop Metal you should be aware of, and 1 of these is a bit unpleasant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

