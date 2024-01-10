Bullish Continuation in '24? 3 Market Areas to Watch

As 2022 came to a close, investors were skeptical – to say the least. As inflation soared to 40-year highs, war broke out in Europe, a regional banking crisis gained steam and tech stocks got hammered, few Wall Street “experts” or talking heads predicted that stocks would have the bullish year they had. However, savvy investors have a way of looking past short-term gyrations in the stock market and understanding the context. While the future remains unwritten, if we look at a long-term chart of the S&P 500 Index, the past tells us that U.S. equities have an unvarnished track record of moving higher in the long term.

Can the strength in equities persist?

Seasonality, or the study of how equities act during different times of the year and periods during the four-year presidential cycle, was one of the most powerful tools of 2023. What does the fourth year of a new presidential cycle look like? Typically, the market digests gains early in the year, which would make sense considering the move investors enjoyed in 2023. However, using data dating back to 1950, stocks tend to rally strongly from the beginning of summer until year-end.



Image Source: Carson Research

If you believe like I do the answer to that question is yes, below are 3 market areas that should outperform dramatically over the next 12 months:

Semiconductors & AI Related Stocks

Last year, Microsoft’s ( MSFT ) ChatGPT became the fastest-growing consumer app in history to reach one million users, outpacing Alphabet’s ( GOOGL ) Google, Meta Platform’s ( META ) Instagram, and Twitter (now called X). While the unprecedented growth of AI thus far is impressive, researchers believe the growth will snowball in the coming years from its current value of ~$100 billion to $2 trillion by 2030 (20x!).



Image Source: Precedence Research

Nvidia ( NVDA ), the leading chip maker fueling AI, is a top stock to watch in 2024. This week, the stock notched fresh 52-week highs, and for 2024, the company is slated to achieve EPS growth of 268% year-over-year – unheard of for a company of its size.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Biotech & Healthcare

After years of underperformance and lack of interest from investors, biotech stocks and healthcare stocks are back in the spotlight for three reasons:

· M&A is Picking Up: Mergers and acquisitions in an industry indicate a proactive approach to growth and reflect positively on the overall health of an industry. In the past few months, Karuna ( KRTX ) was bought Bristol Myers Squibb ( BMY ) in a $14 billion deal (53.5% premium). This week, Cytokinetics (CYTK) rose on reports of a buyout by drug giant Novartis ( NVS ).

· Drug Breakthroughs: Several big breakthroughs have occurred recently, such as Novo Nordisk’s ( NVO ) blockbuster Ozempic, a weight loss drug.

· Valuations: The iShares Biotechnology ETF ( IBB ) is trading at the same level as in May 2020.

Small Caps

The Russell 200 Index ETF ( IWM ) is in the middle of its longest drawdown in history. However, late in 2023, IWM went from a 52-week low to a 52-week high in under 50 days – a sign that bullish momentum has returned to this area of the market.



Image Source: TradingView

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novartis AG (NVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB): ETF Research Reports

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM): ETF Research Reports

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (KRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.