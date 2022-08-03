Bullish Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) insiders filled their treasuries with US$1.5m worth of stock over last year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Coastal Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Vice Chairman Andrew Skotdal made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1m worth of shares at a price of US$40.50 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$39.96). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 35.97k shares for US$1.5m. But they sold 15.90k shares for US$497k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Coastal Financial insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CCB Insider Trading Volume August 3rd 2022

Coastal Financial Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Coastal Financial. We can see that Independent Director Thomas Lane paid US$51k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Coastal Financial

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Coastal Financial insiders own about US$93m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Coastal Financial Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Coastal Financial insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Coastal Financial.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

