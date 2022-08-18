Bullish Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE:BVH) insiders filled their treasuries with US$3.8m worth of stock over last year

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE:BVH) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bluegreen Vacations Holding

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Vice Chairman John Abdo bought US$601k worth of shares at a price of US$30.06 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$23.22. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Bluegreen Vacations Holding insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:BVH Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Bluegreen Vacations Holding

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Bluegreen Vacations Holding insiders own 39% of the company, currently worth about US$171m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bluegreen Vacations Holding Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Bluegreen Vacations Holding insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Bluegreen Vacations Holding (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

