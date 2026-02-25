Bullish (BLSH) Price Target Decreased by 14.37% to 46.21

The average one-year price target for Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) has been revised to $46.21 / share. This is a decrease of 14.37% from the prior estimate of $53.96 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $70.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.21% from the latest reported closing price of $30.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bullish. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 7.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLSH is 0.10%, an increase of 7.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.93% to 35,671K shares. The put/call ratio of BLSH is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 4,822K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,577K shares , representing an increase of 46.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLSH by 24.21% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 2,529K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,443K shares , representing an increase of 42.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLSH by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 2,525K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,198K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,174K shares , representing an increase of 46.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLSH by 86.47% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,564K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares , representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLSH by 90.04% over the last quarter.

