Bullish Bet: Investment Manager Makes Strategic Buy of Prologis Stock

Added 49,604 shares of Prologis, with an estimated transaction value of $5.45 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Post-trade, the fund held 165,438 shares valued at $18.95 million.

The Prologis stake now represents 1.52% of AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

Verity & Verity, LLC disclosed a purchase of 49,604 shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in its latest SEC filing for the period ended September 30, 2025, filed on October 21, 2025, an estimated $5.45 million trade.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 21, 2025, Verity & Verity, LLC increased its position in Prologis by 49,604 shares. The estimated value of this trade, based on the quarterly average price, was $5.45 million. Following the transaction, the fund held 165,438 shares worth $18.95 million as of September 30, 2025.

This purchase raised the Prologis stake to 1.52% of Verity & Verity's 13F AUM as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: AVGO: $69.37 million (5.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE: ABBV: $40.14 million (3.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ: MSFT: $39.27 million (3.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE: JPM: $39.13 million (3.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE: RTX: $35.77 million (2.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 20, 2025, Prologis shares were priced at $127.18, up 7.99% over the past year; shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 7.86 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $8.74 billion Net Income (TTM) $3.43 billion Dividend Yield 3.17% Price (as of market close 2025-10-20) $127.18

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate. The company’s strategy emphasizes high-barrier, high-growth markets, leveraging its scale and expertise to serve major supply chain and e-commerce customers. Prologis maintains a competitive edge through its extensive global footprint and focus on modern, high-quality logistics facilities.

The company owns, develops, and leases modern logistics and industrial real estate. It operates a REIT business model focused on high-barrier, high-growth markets, monetizing large-scale logistics facilities through long-term leases and development projects.

Prologis serves a broad range of customers, including supply chain, e-commerce, and retail/online fulfillment companies worldwide.

Foolish Take

By adding more than $5.4 million worth of Prologis stock during the third quarter, investment management firm Verity & Verity is betting big on the industrial real estate giant.

To put the trade in context, Verity increased its holdings of Prologis by roughly 43%. The company's stock now accounts for 1.52% of its assets under management. Moreover, while Prologis remains well outside of the firm's top five holdings, it is the 26th-largest position of the firm's 136 stock holdings.

Prologis' recent performance also sheds some light on why Verity may have decided to increase its stake. After years of slight underperformance against the S&P 500, Prologis stock has started to perk up this year. Shares have advanced 22% year-to-date. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has generated a year-to-date return of 15%.

In any event, average investors should treat this transaction as a piece of valuable market context -- not as a flashing buy signal. While Prologis stock has performed well recently, it still faces challenges. The company is very much tied to the health of the global economy, which is threatened by trade tensions. In addition, with over $34 billion in net debt, interest rate changes are impactful for Prologis.

In summary, this transaction does represent a vote of confidence in Prologis by one institutional investor, but retail investors should exercise caution with Prologis stock.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly SEC filing required for institutional investment managers to disclose their equity holdings.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Quarterly Average Pricing: The average price of a security over a specific quarter, often used to estimate transaction values.

Stake: The ownership interest or shareholding a fund or investor has in a particular company.

REIT: Real Estate Investment Trust, a company that owns or finances income-producing real estate.

High-barrier Market: A market with significant obstacles to entry, such as high costs or strict regulations, limiting competition.

High-growth Market: A market or sector expected to expand rapidly, offering strong potential for increased revenues and profits.

Dividend Yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.

Long-term Lease: A rental agreement for property that extends over several years, providing stable income for the owner.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



