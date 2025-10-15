Bullish Bet: Investment Manager Adds Booking Holdings Stock Worth $119.5 Million, According to Recent Filing

Key Points

CCLA Investment Management added 22,166 shares of BKNG, with an estimated transaction value of $119.52 million based on the quarterly average price in the third quarter of 2025.

After the transaction, the fund held 22,166 shares in BKNG valued at $119.52 million as of September 30, 2025.

The new position places BKNG outside the fund’s top five holdings by market value as of September 30, 2025.

On October 14, 2025, CCLA Investment Management disclosed a new position in Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), acquiring 22,166 shares valued at an estimated $119.52 million as of September 30, 2025.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 14, 2025, CCLA Investment Management disclosed a new stake in Booking Holdings. The fund acquired approximately 22,166 shares during the third quarter of 2025, with an estimated total value of $119.52 million based on average prices for the quarter ending September 30, 2025.

What Else to Know

This was a new position for CCLA Investment Management, representing 1.9% of the fund’s $6.25 billion in reportable U.S. equity AUM as of September 30, 2025, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

Top five fund holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: MSFT: $369.63 million (5.9% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NASDAQ: GOOGL: $345.87 million (5.5% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NASDAQ: AMZN: $268.96 million (4.3% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NASDAQ: AVGO: $207.92 million (3.3% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NYSE: V: $180.65 million (2.9% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

As of October 13, 2025, shares of Booking Holdings were priced at $5,253.85, reflecting a one-year total return of 22.2%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $25.02 billion Net income (TTM) $4.81 billion Dividend yield 0.72% Price (as of market close October 13, 2025) $5,253.85

Company Snapshot

Booking Holdings operates online travel and restaurant reservation platforms, including Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable.

Its business model centers on connecting global consumers with accommodation, transportation, and dining options, as well as providing travel service providers and restaurants with online reach.

The company serves a broad international customer base, leveraging technology and a portfolio of brands to drive demand across multiple geographies and segments.

Booking Holdings is a leading global provider of online travel and restaurant reservation services. Its scale and diversified offerings contribute to a resilient business model.

Foolish Take

CCLA, a London-based investment manager, took a large new position in Booking Holdings stock worth nearly $120 million during the quarter ending on September 30, 2025. There are a few reasons why this is an institutional move that is worth noting for average investors.

First, Booking Holdings stock has been a consistent outperformer. Over the last five years, shares have advanced by 209%, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25%. That compares quite favorably to the S&P 500, which has generated a 105% total return, or CAGR of 15%, over the same period.

Second, Booking's key fundamentals remain strong. Total revenue over the last 12 months stands at $25 billion, up nearly 5x from its five-year low of $5.5 billion in 2021. Additionally, net income has skyrocketed, rising from $59 million in 2021 to $4.8 billion.

In short, the travel industry -- and Booking Holdings in particular -- are firing on all cylinders. The stock's impressive returns are backed by equally impressive fundamentals -- meaning that growth-seeking investors would be wise to keep an eye on this long-term outperforming stock.

Glossary

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Reportable U.S. equity assets: U.S. stocks that a fund is required to disclose in regulatory filings.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance compared to a benchmark, indicating value added by active management.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory authority, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), disclosing financial or investment information.

Quarterly average price: The average market price of a security over a specific quarter.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Stake: The ownership interest or investment held in a company by an individual or institution.

Top five holdings: The five largest investments in a fund's portfolio, ranked by market value.

Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Booking Holdings, Microsoft, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.