Bullish Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their US$1.9m bet

Insiders who bought US$1.9m worth of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock at an average buy price of US$22.26 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 5.4% decrease in the stock. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$1.2m, which is not what they expected.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bed Bath & Beyond

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the COO, Executive VP & President of buybuy BABY Inc, John Hartmann, sold US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$31.94 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$13.80. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.9m for 84.50k shares. But they sold 54.83k shares for US$1.7m. Overall, Bed Bath & Beyond insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about US$22.26. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Bed Bath & Beyond Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Bed Bath & Beyond insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$982k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Bed Bath & Beyond Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Bed Bath & Beyond insiders own 6.9% of the company, worth about US$91m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bed Bath & Beyond Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Bed Bath & Beyond insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bed Bath & Beyond. For example, Bed Bath & Beyond has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

