Bullish, Bearish, and Neutral NDX Trades Focusing On The End Of 2022

We are getting close to the end of 2022, a year that has been challenging for a wide variety of market participants. Things have gotten better as the Nasdaq-100 rose 3.96% in October, but year to date NDX is down by 30.02%.

Since there are two months left in 2022, we broke down historical NDX performance by two month periods going back to 1986. The November / December time period is historically one of the better performing two month periods. The table below shows this along with some other stats regarding historical performance.

Data Sources: Barchart.com & EQDerivatives Calculations

On average NDX gains just over 4% to close out the year. The two month NDX performance on record was November – December 1999, in the midst of the Internet bubble. Finally, about 70% of observations see positive November – December performance, which is in line with NDX two month performance, regardless of the pair.

Starting last week (October 24) we kept an eye out for trades using NDX options expiring on December 30, 2022, the last trading day of the year. A wide variety of outlooks have been traded in the final few days of October focusing on the last two months of the year.

On Monday (October 24) with NDX at 11316 a trader came in to the market putting on a slightly bullish call butterfly. They purchased 1 NDX Dec 30 11400 Call for 624.67, sold 2 NDX Dec 30 12000 Calls for 358.71, and purchased the Dec 30 12600 Call for 184.05. The net result is a cost of 91.30.

The payoff diagram shows the trade making a profit between +1.55% and 10.54% on December 30. Of course it is likely that this trader may consider taking profits if NDX is around the short strike of 12000. A miracle finish to 2022 (for this trader) would place NDX at 12000 to end 2022 resulting in a profit of 508.70.

Another trade on the same day also uses the call butterfly structure. With NDX at 11180 a trader purchased the NDX Dec 30 11300 Call for 628.81, sold 2 Dec 30 11900 Calls for 360.90 each, and finished the trade by purchasing the Dec 30 12500 Call for 185.65. The net result is similar to the prior trade with a cost of 92.66.

This trade works out at expiration if NDX falls between +1.90% and +10.99%. Like the prior trade, it is possible this trade would be exited if NDX is around the middle strike price of 11900. There were several other similar bullish butterflies executed on the same day. Therefore, either one trader is looking to use this structure with a bullish outlook or there were several like-minded NDX option traders in the market that day.

On Tuesday, a trader put on a call calendar spread combining a purchase of the NDX Dec 30 12500 Call for 287.99 and a sale of the NDX Nov 2 12500 Call for 19.60. The net cost here is 268.39 and a payoff on the November 2 close that appears below.

The payoff diagram assumption for the long NDX Dec 30 12500 Call is that there is no change in implied volatility. The result is a profit anywhere between 11594 (where NDX was when the trade was executed) and about 13750 or 15.4% higher. It may be the trader will decide to sell another short dated call when this one expires. Finally, the choice of the next Fed announcement date is an interesting one for this trade.

So far the trades have been bullish, but there were traders looking for a drop in NDX over the next couple of months. Again on Tuesday, with NDX at 11634, a trader sold the NDX Dec 30 10500 Calls for 1430.00 and bought the same number of Dec 30 10525 Calls for 1410.60 resulting in a credit of 19.40.

This trade is looking for about a 10% correction from current levels by the end of 2022 which would result in both options expiring out of the money. The profit in this case is 19.40, while if the drop does not come along in the next couple of months the trade loses 6.60.

Moving on to Wednesday, a couple of bearish trades caught our eye. First with NDX 11645, there was a purchase of 1 NDX Dec 30 8500 Put for 35.63 who sold 2 NDX Dec 30 Puts for 21.46 each taking in a credit of 7.29. We are going to predict this is profit for this trade will be 7.29 as the long strike on this ratio spread is 27.0% lower than where NDX was when the trade was executed.

A 32.2% drop would result in a maximum profit and a 37.3% or greater drop over the next two months may result in losses if the trade is not closed out before hitting the 7307.29 downside break-even level. That 37.3% drop sounds unachievable, but it was exceeded as the Internet bubble popped with a 39.3% drop in February – March 2001.

Another bearish spread using difference expirations hit the tape on Wednesday, but this one also uses different strike prices creating a diagonal spread. With NDX at 11582 a trader sold the Dec 30 8000 Puts for 24.23 and purchased the same number of Dec 2 8500 Puts for 11.45 taking in a credit of 12.78.

This trade holds up well, into December 2 expiration, as long as NDX does not drop by more than 29.8%. The best guess here is that the trader hopes NDX works lower into December 2 expiration for a profit close to or slightly higher than the 12.78 credit received when the trade was executed.

The tape on Thursday October 27 was a bit light with respect to the December 30 NDX options, but an interesting calendar spread caught our attention. A trader sold the NDX Dec 16 10500 Put for 229.55 and purchased the Dec 30 10500 Put for 278.05 spending 48.50 per spread.

At December 16 expiration this trade is in good shape as long as NDX is not higher than 11305, the price when the trade was executed or lower than 9843, a drop of 13.0%. As with all calendar spreads, the trader will make a decision on December 16 whether to keep the long Dec 30 put or close the trade out.

Also on Friday, with NDX at 11295 a trader sold the NDX Dec 30 9750 Put for 131.55 and purchased the Dec 30 8500 Put for 36.64 taking in a net credit of 91.90. The dollar risk for this trade is hefty relative to the reward, but a lot has to go wrong for this trade to lose 1158.10.

The maximum loss occurs if NDX loses 24.7% versus NDX at the trade execution time. As long as NDX is not more than 14.5% lower this trade makes a profit. Both scenarios are not out of the question, as NDX did lose over 28% in the November – December period in 2000. However, after the bullish action in October, momentum is on the right side for this trader.

A bullish trade occurred later in the day Friday with NDX at 11432 a trader bought the NDX Dec 30 11425 Call for 615.07 and sold the Dec 30 11500 Call for 574.12 resulting in a net cost of 40.95.

The goal is for NDX to top 11500 on the last day of the year, representing a small gain, which results in a profit of 34.05. Break-even is only 0.3% higher and the maximum loss of 40.95 is only 0.1% lower. This trade is basically looking for NDX to rise over the last two months of the year which occurs about 70% of the time.

On the final day of October a bearish trader used a call spread to express a neutral to bearish outlook for NDX. The trade sold the NDX Dec 30 12150 Call for 280.10 and purchased the NDX Dec 30 12175 Call for 272.00 taking in a credit of 8.10.

At the end of the year, as long as NDX is not 6.2% higher than the NDX level of 11439 at execution, this trade realizes a profit of 8.10, while the risk is a gain of more than 6.4% and a loss of 16.90.

Finally, another Monday trade from late in the day uses a call butterfly structure based on a bearish forecast for NDX. With NDX at 11422 a trader purchased the NDX Dec 30 8000 Call for 3473.42, sold 2 NDX Dec 30 9000 Calls for 2511.45 and then purchased the Dec 30 10000 Call for 1607.05. All together the net cost of this spread is 57.57.

This trade is looking for lower NDX and breaks even at expiration as long as NDX is 12.5% to 29.5% lower at expiration. Odds are this trade would be managed or exited with any dramatic drop that falls in the range of profitability.

