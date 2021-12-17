Bullish Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) insiders filled their treasuries with US$8.1m worth of stock over last year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Archer Aviation Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Marc Lore for US$3.1m worth of shares, at about US$6.55 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$7.19. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Archer Aviation insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ACHR Insider Trading Volume December 17th 2021

Archer Aviation Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Archer Aviation insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. insider Marc Lore spent US$6.1m on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership of Archer Aviation

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Archer Aviation insiders own 43% of the company, worth about US$740m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Archer Aviation Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Archer Aviation. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Archer Aviation. For example, Archer Aviation has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

