Bullish Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) insiders filled their treasuries with US$10m worth of stock over last year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Apartment Investment and Management

The Director Terry Considine made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.9m worth of shares at a price of US$6.61 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$7.55. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$10m for 1.68m shares. But insiders sold 143.44k shares worth US$684k. In total, Apartment Investment and Management insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AIV Insider Trading Volume December 15th 2021

Apartment Investment and Management Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Apartment Investment and Management insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that Director Terry Considine paid US$2.1m for shares in the company. No-one sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Apartment Investment and Management insiders own 2.5% of the company, worth about US$29m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Apartment Investment and Management Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Apartment Investment and Management insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

