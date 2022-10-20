Bullish American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) insiders filled their treasuries with US$978k worth of stock over last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in American Outdoor Brands, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AOUT) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

American Outdoor Brands Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Bradley Favreau for US$110k worth of shares, at about US$8.75 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$9.10. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the American Outdoor Brands insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

American Outdoor Brands insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$11.65 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

American Outdoor Brands Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at American Outdoor Brands. Overall, seven insiders shelled out US$516k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does American Outdoor Brands Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own US$2.9m worth of American Outdoor Brands stock, about 2.4% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About American Outdoor Brands Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on American Outdoor Brands stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of American Outdoor Brands.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

