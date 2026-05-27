Bullish on AI? South Korea ETFs Deserve a Spot in Portfolios

The AI-driven rally powering U.S. markets is increasingly spilling over into global markets. Following another record finish for the S&P 500 amid surging semiconductor stocks, Korean chipmakers rallied in tandem, pushing South Korea’s KOSPI to a record close on Wednesday.

The KOSPI, South Korea’s benchmark index, surged to a record close above 8,200 on Wednesday, rising 2.25% on the day and 4.52% over the past five trading sessions. South Korea continues to stand out as one of Asia’s most compelling investment destinations, supported by its heavy exposure to semiconductors and AI-linked technology companies. The KOSPI has gained 25.94% over the past month and an impressive 94.78% year to date.

Momentum in South Korean equities has remained exceptionally strong, with the index gaining 212.84% over the past year and 105.96% in the last six months. The rally reflects growing investor appetite for AI-driven growth opportunities, particularly in tech-heavy markets like South Korea.

South Korea’s tech rally was driven by gains in Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, as investors rotated back into AI-linked semiconductor stocks. The rally pushed SK hynix above a $1 trillion market valuation, making it the second South Korean company after Samsung to hit the landmark level, as per Reuters. The milestone also made South Korea the first nation outside the United States with more than one trillion-dollar company.

With AI optimism driving South Korean tech stocks higher, markets could receive an additional boost from any durable peace deal between Washington and Tehran that restores normal shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

ETF Frenzy Adds Fuel to South Korea’s AI Rally

The surge in South Korean equities also received an additional boost from the debut of 16 ETFs linked to semiconductor giants, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix. According to the Korea Financial Investment Association, as quoted on Korea Times, investor demand appeared exceptionally strong ahead of the launch, as more than 130,000 investors completed the required education program by Monday.

The optimism quickly spilled into trading, driving the ETFs sharply higher on their first day in the market.

Accessing South Korea Through ETFs

South Korea ETFs keep gaining momentum, placing the country among Asia’s top investment opportunities. Below, we have highlighted a few funds that offer exposure to South Korea’s markets.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF FLKR

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has double-digit exposure to information technology (55.60%), industrials (18.67%) and financials (8.73%). Its top two holdings, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics, dominate the portfolio with weightings of 29.74% and 19.17%, respectively.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF charges an annual fee of 0.09% and has a dividend yield of 1.92%. The fund has gained 56.89% year to date and 36.85% over the past month.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF EWY

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has double-digit exposure to information technology (57.01%), industrials (18.62%) and financials (8.06%). Its top two holdings, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics, dominate the portfolio with weightage of 28.82% and 24.12%, respectively.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF charges an annual fee of 0.59% and has a dividend yield of 1.02%. The fund has gained 61.06% year to date and 31.49% over the past month.

Matthews Korea Active ETF MKOR

Matthews Korea Active ETF has double-digit exposure to information technology (45.8%), industrials (24.1%) and financials (10.8%). Its top two holdings, Samsung Electronics and Samsung Electro-Mechanics, dominate the portfolio with weightings of 20.6% and 6.2%, respectively.

Matthews Korea Active ETF charges an annual fee of 0.79% and has a dividend yield of 1.36%. The fund has gained 58.23% year to date and 34.76% over the past month.

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iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY): ETF Research Reports

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.