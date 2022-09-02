Bullish Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their US$2.9m bet

The recent 6.7% drop in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:AMG) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$2.9m worth of stock at an average buy price of US$160 over the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$2.3m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Affiliated Managers Group

The Head of Affiliate Investments Rizwan Jamal made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$514k worth of shares at a price of US$171 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$127. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Affiliated Managers Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:AMG Insider Trading Volume September 2nd 2022

Insider Ownership Of Affiliated Managers Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Affiliated Managers Group insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$54m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Affiliated Managers Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Affiliated Managers Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Affiliated Managers Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Affiliated Managers Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

