Bullish 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) insiders filled their treasuries with US$2.2m worth of stock over last year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At 2U

The Independent Chairman Paul Maeder made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$9.43 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$6.25 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months 2U insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:TWOU Insider Trading Volume October 3rd 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that 2U insiders own 3.2% of the company, worth about US$16m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The 2U Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded 2U shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in 2U and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing 2U. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with 2U and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

