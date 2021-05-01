Bullish: Analysts Just Made An Incredible Upgrade To Their Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Forecasts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 6.0% over the past week, closing at US$27.24. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

After the upgrade, the 20 analysts covering Continental Resources are now predicting revenues of US$4.8b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 72% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$2.23 per share this year. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.46 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NYSE:CLR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 5.8% to US$29.50 per share. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Continental Resources, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$35.00 and the most bearish at US$17.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Continental Resources' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Continental Resources' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 106% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 9.6% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Continental Resources is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Continental Resources could be worth investigating further.

