Bullish: Analysts Just Made A Significant Upgrade To Their Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Forecasts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Diamondback Energy from its 19 analysts is for revenues of US$3.6b in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 20% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analysts forecasting US$4.19 in per-share earnings. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.71 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NasdaqGS:FANG Earnings and Revenue Growth December 23rd 2020

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Diamondback Energy 7.2% to US$59.90 on the back of these upgrades. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Diamondback Energy, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$94.00 and the most bearish at US$40.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Diamondback Energy's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 20%, compared to a historical growth rate of 43% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 9.8% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Diamondback Energy's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Diamondback Energy.

