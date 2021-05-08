Bullish: Analysts Just Made A Significant Upgrade To Their Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

Following the upgrade, the consensus from nine analysts covering Bicycle Therapeutics is for revenues of US$9.9m in 2021, implying a not inconsiderable 10% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$2.69. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$8.6m and losses of US$3.05 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

NasdaqGS:BCYC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$40.11, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Bicycle Therapeutics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$58.00 and the most bearish at US$30.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 14% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 30% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 14% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Bicycle Therapeutics is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting Bicycle Therapeutics is moving incrementally towards profitability. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Bicycle Therapeutics could be a good candidate for more research.

Analysts are definitely bullish on Bicycle Therapeutics, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 3 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

