Bullish: Analysts Just Made A Neat Upgrade To Their Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Capital Bancorp's four analysts is for revenues of US$136m in 2021, which would reflect a decent 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to fall 12% to US$1.36 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$122m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.23 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NasdaqGS:CBNK Earnings and Revenue Growth October 31st 2020

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$12.75, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Capital Bancorp analyst has a price target of US$13.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$12.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Capital Bancorp'shistorical trends, as next year's 18% revenue growth is roughly in line with 16% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 1.2% per year. So it's pretty clear that Capital Bancorp is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for next year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Capital Bancorp could be a good candidate for more research.

