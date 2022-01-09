Bullish: Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Exscientia's three analysts is for revenues of UK£41m in 2022, which would reflect a substantial 50% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 39% to UK£0.41 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of UK£35m and losses of UK£0.52 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

NasdaqGS:EXAI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 9th 2022

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of UK£22.30, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Exscientia analyst has a price target of UK£40.29 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at UK£25.06. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Exscientia's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 38% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 185% over the past year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Exscientia's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for next year, reflecting increased optimism around Exscientia's prospects. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to next year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at Exscientia.

