Bullish: Analysts Just Made A Massive Upgrade To Their Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Forecasts

Shareholders in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 22% to US$27.85 in the last 7 days. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Meridian Bioscience from its three analysts is for revenues of US$336m in 2021 which, if met, would be a decent 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to accumulate 9.9% to US$1.80. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$305m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.22 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 47% to US$34.00 per share.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Meridian Bioscience's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Meridian Bioscience's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 12% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.2% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.0% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Meridian Bioscience to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Meridian Bioscience.

