Bullion Gold Resources Embarks on Bodo Exploration

May 29, 2024 — 10:42 am EDT

Bullion Gold Resources (TSE:BGD) has released an update.

Bullion Gold Resources Corp. has announced the initiation of an exploratory program on its Bodo project, a 39,000-hectare area in Québec known for its geological potential for base metals and precious metals including gold, silver, and copper. The project holds promise due to historical data indicating rich mineralization and the company’s ownership of 100% of the mining claims. Bullion Gold’s CEO expresses confidence in Bodo’s potential to become a flagship project amid rising metal prices.

