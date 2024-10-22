Bullfrog AI to present at Google’s Cancer AI Symposium

BullFrog AI (BFRG), announced its VP Artificial Intelligence, Enrique Garcia-Rivera, Ph.D., will present at Google’s inaugural Cancer AI Symposium on October 30, 2024, at the Boston Center for the Arts. Dr. Garcia-Rivera’s presentation will showcase BullFrog AI’s groundbreaking use of artificial intelligence in drug discovery and development. Highlighting the Company’s proprietary bfLEAP platform, the presentation will explore how multimodal biological data-including genomics, transcriptomics, and clinical data-are integrated to accelerate the drug development process. A key aspect of the presentation will be how bfLEAP is applied to cancer research, leveraging AI to identify complex biological patterns that contribute to disease progression and treatment resistance. Dr. Garcia-Rivera will also reference BullFrog AI’s collaboration with the Lieber Institute for Brain Development as a prime example of how bfLEAP is being utilized across various therapeutic areas. The collaboration, which focuses on neurological disorders such as bipolar disorder, underscores the platform’s versatility and potential to drive innovation across multiple domains, including cancer. Dr. Garcia-Rivera will also introduce BullFrog AI’s novel “AlgoLLM” system for gene prioritization, which revolutionizes the identification of high-priority targets in drug development by harnessing large language models. This innovative AI tool is critical for streamlining the discovery of actionable insights in neuropsychiatric disorders and other diseases, advancing the Company’s mission to develop more effective and personalized treatments.

