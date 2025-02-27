BullFrog AI Partners With Eleison Pharmaceuticals To Optimize Phase 3 Pancreatic Cancer Trial

(RTTNews) - BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (BFRG) has entered into a collaboration agreement with Eleison Pharmaceuticals Inc. to optimize clinical trials for glufosfamide, an investigational treatment for pancreatic cancer.

The collaboration will leverage BullFrog AI's proprietary BullFrog Data Networks powered by the bfLEAP platform to enhance patient selection, improve trial efficiency, and accelerate the path to market for Eleison's therapies.

The Phase 3 clinical trial of glufosfamide is currently evaluating its efficacy as a second-line treatment for pancreatic cancer, a disease with limited treatment options and low survival rates.

BullFrog AI will apply its AI-powered platform to analyze clinical trial data, extract predictive biomarkers, and provide insights that will streamline trial design and improve safety and efficacy assessments.

Eleison Pharmaceuticals is also advancing other oncology programs, including inhaled lipid-complexed cisplatin or ILC for small cell lung cancer and dibromodulcitol or DBD for brain cancers.

The partnership with BullFrog AI represents a significant step in leveraging AI to enhance clinical trial outcomes and support Eleison's broader oncology pipeline.

BFRG closed Wednesday's (Feb.26 2025) trading at $7.39 up by 0.41 percent. In premarket trading Thursday the stock is up by 8.24 percent at $8.00 on the Nasdaq.

