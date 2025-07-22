BullFrog AI Launches bfLEAP™ to Revolutionize Drug Discovery and Improve Clinical Trial Success Rates

BullFrog AI launches bfLEAP™, a biologically grounded AI platform aimed at improving drug discovery and optimizing trial success rates.

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. has introduced bfLEAP™, an advanced platform designed to enhance the drug development process in biopharma by utilizing AI and machine learning for greater predictive accuracy in therapeutic outcomes. In a market where nearly 90% of drug candidates fail in clinical trials, BullFrog's new white paper critiques traditional methods and advocates for a biology-native AI framework that addresses the complexities of biomedical data. Unlike generic AI models, bfLEAP™ is tailored to detect meaningful signals in complex datasets, aiming to improve clinical success rates by providing actionable insights across all stages of drug development. As the AI-driven drug discovery market expands, BullFrog AI positions bfLEAP™ as a leading solution that emphasizes scientific rigor and transparency, seeking to reduce failure rates and streamline development processes in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Potential Positives

BullFrog AI's bfLEAP™ distinguishes itself in a crowded market by offering biologically grounded, composition-aware analytics that improve drug development success rates.

The release highlights the company’s innovative approach to drug discovery, addressing the high failure rates of conventional methods with a robust, causal AI framework.

The platform's capabilities span the entire drug development lifecycle, enhancing its appeal to biopharma organizations seeking to optimize clinical trial outcomes.

With the AI drug discovery market projected to grow significantly, BullFrog AI positions itself strategically to capture a substantial share through its unique offerings.

Potential Negatives

The company's reliance on forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty regarding its ability to meet future performance expectations, which may lead to investor skepticism.

The critique of conventional approaches to biopharma R&D implies that many existing competitors are failing to effectively address high failure rates in drug development, which may reflect negatively on the entire industry's credibility.

The emphasis on their AI platform being necessary due to failures in existing AI models suggests that the company might be entering a highly competitive space where establishing market credibility will be challenging.

FAQ

What is bfLEAP™ by BullFrog AI?

bfLEAP™ is a proprietary platform designed to enhance therapeutic decision-making and predict drug development success using biologically grounded AI analytics.

How does bfLEAP™ improve drug discovery?

It addresses the complexities of biological data, enabling reliable insights from early discovery to late-stage trials, ultimately reducing clinical trial failure rates.

What distinguishes BullFrog AI from other AI solutions?

BullFrog AI focuses on composition-aware analytics tailored for biological applications, unlike many generic AI models that struggle with biomedical complexities.

Where can I find the white paper on drug discovery?

The white paper titled “Why Drug Discovery Fails and How AI is Changing the Equation” is available at BullFrog AI's website.

How is artificial intelligence reshaping biopharma R&D?

AI is transforming biopharma R&D by providing greater accuracy and efficiency in target discovery, trial optimization, and data analysis, leading to improved outcomes.

$BFRG Insider Trading Activity

$BFRG insiders have traded $BFRG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VININDER SINGH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 79,002 shares for an estimated $117,719.

$BFRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $BFRG stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc.



(NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, today announced the release of a new white paper titled



“Why Drug Discovery Fails and How AI is Changing the Equation.”







The publication offers a compelling critique of conventional approaches to biopharma R&D—where nearly 90% of drug candidates still fail in clinical trials—and outlines a forward-looking, biology-native AI framework designed to reverse that trend. At the center of this new blueprint is bfLEAP™, BullFrog AI’s proprietary platform engineered specifically to account for the complexity, dimensionality, and biological nuance of therapeutic development.





“Too much of today’s drug development is driven by black-box algorithms and intuition,” said Vin Singh, Founder and CEO of BullFrog AI. “Our white paper makes the case that it’s time to rethink the way the industry approaches R&D. We need AI that’s built for biology, grounded in causality, and transparent in its conclusions. That’s exactly what bfLEAP™ delivers.”







A Platform That Spans the Drug Development Lifecycle







Unlike generic AI models that struggle with “short and wide” datasets, compositional variables, and biological non-linearity, bfLEAP™ was purpose-built to decode biomedical complexity. Built on technology originating from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, the platform enables actionable insight at every stage of the drug development pipeline:









In Early Discovery:



Identify targets with high mechanistic potential based on molecular data



In Preclinical and Phase I Trials:



Detect subpopulations most likely to respond to treatment



In Late-Stage Trials and Post-Market:



Stratify patients by genetic and behavioral variables, optimize endpoint design, and uncover hidden success patterns in trial data











These capabilities are powered by causal AI, combinatorial modeling, and proprietary techniques for handling sparse, high-dimensional data. Crucially, bfLEAP™ applies composition-aware transformations, correcting for the misleading patterns that plague many current AI systems when analyzing gene expression, microbiome, or other proportional datasets.





“Most AI fails in biology because it was never meant for biology,” said Dr. Juan Felipe Beltrán, Associate Director of AI/Machine Learning at BullFrog AI and a contributor to the paper. “When sample composition varies, it introduces noise that traditional models can't handle. bfLEAP™ is different. We built it from the ground up to detect real signals in complex, messy biomedical data.”







Strategic Differentiation in a Rapidly Growing Market







With AI in drug discovery projected to surpass $35 billion by 2034, BullFrog AI is positioning bfLEAP™ as a category-defining solution that goes beyond automation to deliver scientific clarity. The platform is now a core engine behind BullFrog’s broader Data Networks™ Solutions Library, which includes recently launched modules like bfPREP™, designed to automate data preparation for AI readiness.





As biopharma organizations look to reduce failure rates and accelerate development cycles, BullFrog AI’s measurement-centric, explainable approach stands apart from traditional AI vendors. Instead of retrofitting generic tools, the Company offers domain-native analytics that improve the odds of therapeutic success while maintaining transparency, interpretability, and scientific rigor.







Download the White Paper







The full white paper,



“Why Drug Discovery Fails and How AI is Changing the Equation,”



is now available at:



https://bullfrogai.com/resources/why-drug-discovery-fails-and-how-ai-is-changing-the-equation/









About BullFrog AI







BullFrog AI leverages Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP™ platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials.





For more information visit BullFrog AI at:



https://bullfrogai.com









Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," “could,” “will,” "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; our and our partners’ ability to market and sell our offerings and services, including BullFrog Data Networks™ and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.





Contact:





Dave Gentry





RedChip Companies, Inc.





1-407-644-4256







BFRG@redchip.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.