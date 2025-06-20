BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. Announces Dr. Juan Felipe Beltrán as Featured Speaker at XTalks Webinar on AI in Bioinformatics

BullFrog AI will feature Dr. Juan Felipe Beltrán at an XTalks webinar on AI pitfalls in bioinformatics.

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. announced that Dr. Juan Felipe Beltrán will be a featured speaker at the upcoming XTalks webinar focused on AI in bioinformatics, where he will discuss the common pitfalls in statistical, machine learning, and generative AI approaches within the field. CEO Vin Singh emphasized Dr. Beltrán's participation as a testament to BullFrog AI's leadership in AI-driven drug development and its commitment to tackling significant scientific challenges that affect the efficiency of drug pipelines. The webinar aims to provide insights on improving data science foundations and AI model reliability in bioinformatics. With a focus on enhancing drug discovery processes, BullFrog AI leverages its proprietary technologies to address the high failure rates in clinical trials, inviting bioinformaticians and data scientists to participate and enhance their understanding of the complexities in AI-powered bioinformatics workflows.

Potential Positives

Dr. Juan Felipe Beltrán's participation as a featured speaker at a prominent webinar establishes BullFrog AI’s authority and leadership in AI-driven bioinformatics.

The press release underscores BullFrog AI's commitment to overcoming critical scientific challenges in drug development, which could enhance investor confidence and interest.

The focus on improving drug development pipelines and addressing low success rates in clinical trials positions BullFrog AI as a valuable partner for biopharma companies.

The mention of proprietary platforms like bfLEAP™ and BullFrog Data Networks™ emphasizes the company's innovative capabilities and potential competitive advantage in the market.

Potential Negatives

Highlighting that only 12% of drugs entering Phase 1 clinical trials successfully reach the market casts doubt on the effectiveness of current drug development processes, which may raise concerns among potential investors about the company's ability to succeed.

The reliance on forward-looking statements regarding future performance, without concrete results or assurances, can create uncertainty for investors and stakeholders about the company's actual capabilities and market position.

Emphasizing the need for careful attention to analytical nuance in AI-driven bioinformatics implies that existing systems or methodologies may currently be flawed, potentially undermining confidence in the company’s solutions.

FAQ

What is BullFrog AI's core technology focus?

BullFrog AI focuses on using artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance drug development and discovery processes.

Who is Dr. Juan Felipe Beltrán?

Dr. Juan Felipe Beltrán is the Director of AI, Machine Learning, and Innovation at BullFrog AI and a featured speaker at the XTalks webinar.

What topics will be covered in the XTalks webinar?

The webinar will address pitfalls in AI-driven bioinformatics, including data mismanagement and generative AI misapplication.

Who should attend the upcoming webinar?

Bioinformaticians, biostatisticians, data scientists, and translational scientists are encouraged to register for the webinar.

What is BullFrog AI's bfLEAP™ platform?

BullFrog AI's bfLEAP™ platform is designed to empower biopharma companies by delivering actionable insights from complex biological data.

Full Release



GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc.



(NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, today announced that Dr. Juan Felipe Beltrán, Director of AI, Machine Learning, and Innovation, will be the featured speaker at the upcoming XTalks webinar:



AI in Bioinformatics: Overcoming Pitfalls in Statistical, ML and Generative AI Approaches



.





Vin Singh, Founder and CEO of BullFrog AI, commented, "Dr. Beltrán’s featured participation in the XTalks webinar not only highlights our leadership position in AI-driven bioinformatics but also emphasizes BullFrog AI’s dedication to addressing critical scientific challenges that directly impact the efficiency and success of drug development pipelines. Investors recognize the significant market opportunity in enhancing drug discovery processes, and showcasing BullFrog AI’s innovative capabilities supports our strategic vision and fortifies our position within this rapidly growing sector."





Join Dr. Juan Felipe Beltrán, a leading scientist and software engineer with deep expertise in machine learning, algorithm development, and bioinformatics, for an insightful webinar exploring the critical yet often overlooked pitfalls in AI-driven bioinformatics workflows. Drawing on his extensive contributions to proteomics, genomics, and public health challenges like COVID-19, Dr. Beltrán will highlight how even sophisticated computational methods can falter without careful attention to analytical nuance.





This session will focus on enhancing the accuracy and reproducibility of bioinformatics analyses by addressing three key issues: the mismanagement of compositional data, the overinterpretation of machine learning feature importance, and the misapplication of generative AI for biological ranking and prioritization. Attendees will gain practical insights to strengthen their data science foundations, improve AI model reliability, and future-proof their bioinformatics strategies in an increasingly complex research environment.





Dr. Beltrán’s proven track record of advancing complex bioinformatics solutions significantly reinforces BullFrog AI’s proprietary bfLEAP™ platform and flagship BullFrog Data Networks™, which are designed to empower biopharma companies by delivering actionable insights from complex, high-dimensional biological data. BullFrog AI’s solutions directly address the critical challenge in biopharma, where only 12% of drugs entering Phase 1 clinical trials successfully reach the market.





Interested professionals, including bioinformaticians, biostatisticians, data scientists, and translational scientists, are encouraged to



register for the webinar



to gain practical strategies for mitigating pitfalls in AI-powered bioinformatics workflows, ultimately improving decision-making and increasing confidence in analytical results.







About BullFrog AI







BullFrog AI leverages Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP™ platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials.





For more information visit BullFrog AI at:



https://bullfrogai.com









Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; our and our partners’ ability to market and sell our offerings and services, including BullFrog Data Networks™ and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.





Contact:





Dave Gentry





RedChip Companies, Inc.





1-407-644-4256







BFRG@redchip.com





