Bulletin Resources Proposes New Auditor at AGM

Bulletin Resources Limited has issued an addendum ahead of its upcoming Annual General Meeting, introducing an additional resolution to appoint BDO Audit Pty Ltd as the new auditor. The change follows a restructuring within the BDO audit practice, necessitating shareholder approval to formalize the appointment. Shareholders are urged to use the replacement proxy form to ensure their votes are counted.

