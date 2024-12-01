Bulletin Resources Limited Announces Option Cessation

Bulletin Resources Limited (AU:BNR) has released an update.

Bulletin Resources Limited announced the cessation of 1.5 million options that expired without exercise on November 30, 2024. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could be of interest to investors tracking the company’s securities. Such changes in options can influence investor decisions and market perceptions of the company’s financial health.

