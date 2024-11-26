News & Insights

Bulletin Resources Gains Shareholder Support in AGM

November 26, 2024 — 12:06 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Bulletin Resources Limited (AU:BNR) has released an update.

Bulletin Resources Limited announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by shareholder votes. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of directors, and approval of an employee share option plan. This positive outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction.

