Bulldog Investors Urges Tejon Ranch Co. Shareholders to Elect New Directors for Greater Accountability and Transparency

Bulldog Investors represents 2.1% of Tejon Ranch Co., urging shareholder support for their board nominees to improve accountability.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. and Bulldog Investors, LLP, owning 2.1% of Tejon Ranch Co., are urging Tejon shareholders to elect Andrew Dakos, Phillip Goldstein, and Aaron Morris to the Board of Directors. Bulldog believes that these nominees will enhance transparency, accountability, and ultimately increase the company's stock price. Concerns have been raised about Tejon's significant expenditures, particularly concerning the Tejon Mountain Village project, which has reportedly seen over $100 million spent since 2013 without any visible progress. Dakos highlighted shareholders' frustrations with the Board's lack of oversight on management's questionable spending, which has contributed to the stock being perceived as a poor investment.

Bulldog Investors, holding a significant 2.1% stake in Tejon Ranch Co., is advocating for change in board leadership, indicating a desire for better governance and potential value creation for shareholders.

The call for greater transparency and accountability from the board addresses long-standing shareholder concerns, suggesting a commitment to more active oversight of company expenditures.

The mention of significant historical spending on the Tejon Mountain Village project highlights the potential for increased scrutiny on future investments, which could lead to a more prudent financial strategy.

The nominees for the board, including Andrew Dakos, express a clear intent to address issues that have caused the stock to underperform, signaling a proactive approach to revitalizing shareholder confidence and enhancing stock value.

The press release highlights a long-standing concern among shareholders regarding Tejon Ranch Co.’s significant expenditures, specifically the lack of progress on the Tejon Mountain Village project, which has not seen any development despite over $100 million spent since 2013.

Shareholders are expressing dissatisfaction with the current Board’s failure to hold management accountable, suggesting a lack of trust in the company’s leadership and decision-making processes.

The reference to Tejon stock being described as 'dead money' may indicate a negative perception of the company's investment potential, which could impact investor confidence and stock performance.

What is the main goal of Bulldog Investors regarding Tejon Ranch Co.?

Bulldog Investors aims to elect Andrew Dakos, Phillip Goldstein, and Aaron Morris to improve transparency and accountability in Tejon Ranch Co.

What concerns do Tejon shareholders have about company expenditures?

Shareholders are concerned that large expenditures, especially on the Tejon Mountain Village project, may not yield appropriate benefits.

How much has been spent on the Tejon Mountain Village project since 2013?

More than $100 million has been spent on the Tejon Mountain Village project since 2013, with significant costs on buying out a joint venture partner.

What criticism has been raised about Tejon's management decisions?

Critics say Tejon's management has failed to hold itself accountable for questionable expenditures impacting the stock price negatively.

Who are the nominees proposed by Bulldog Investors for Tejon's Board of Directors?

The nominees are Andrew Dakos, Phillip Goldstein, and Aaron Morris, who aim to enhance corporate governance at Tejon Ranch Co.

$SPE Insider Trading Activity

$SPE insiders have traded $SPE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP GOLDSTEIN (Chairman and Secretary) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $41,400

$SPE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $SPE stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SADDLE BROOK, N.J., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) and Bulldog Investors, LLP (together, “Bulldog”), holders of 2.1% of Tejon Ranch Co., urge shareholders of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC) (“Tejon”) to vote to elect Andrew Dakos, Phillip Goldstein, and Aaron Morris as directors. Bulldog strongly believes that electing these nominees to Tejon’s ten-person Board of Directors, will result in greater transparency and accountability and a higher stock price.





A prime concern among Tejon’s shareholders is whether the company’s massive expenditures will yield commensurate benefits. For example, the Board recently proclaimed that Tejon Mountain Village (“TMV”), an ambitious master-planned community, is fully entitled and “at near-execution stage” and that “incremental investments [now will generate] significant revenue.” The problem is that it said almost the same thing in 2013: “TMV is fully entitled and all necessary permits have been issued to begin development.” Yet, since then, more than $100 million (or about $4 per share) has been spent on TMV, including a whopping $70 million to buy out Tejon’s joint venture partner. At the time, management characterized the buyout decision as one that “reflects the Company’s growth as a fully integrated real estate company and demonstrates our belief in the future success of the development.” Yet, TMV’s land looks the same today as it did twelve years ago and not a single shovel has yet touched the ground.





Andrew Dakos, a nominee for director, commented: “Shareholders have long complained about the Board’s failure to hold management accountable for questionable expenditures and that has likely had a dampening effect on Tejon’s stock price. There is an obvious need for directors who are dissatisfied with Tejon stock continuing to be a ‘dead money’ investment and that are committed to providing greater oversight, transparency and accountability.”







