Bullard says sees 'late 2022' rate increase on basis of higher inflation forecast

St. Louis Federal Reserve bank President James Bullard said Friday he was among the seven Fed officials who see rate increases beginning next year with the pandemic "coming to a close" and inflation rising faster than expected.

"We were expecting a good year, a good reopening, but this is a bigger year than we were expecting, more inflation than we were expecting, and I think it's natural that we've tilted a little bit more hawkish here to contain inflationary pressures," Bullard said on CNBC. The Fed on Wednesday surprised investors by anticipating two quarter point rate increases in 2023.

