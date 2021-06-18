Bullard says sees 'late 2022' rate increase on basis of higher inflation forecast

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve bank President James Bullard said Friday he was among the seven Fed officials who see rate increases beginning next year with the pandemic "coming to a close" and inflation rising faster than expected.

"We were expecting a good year, a good reopening, but this is a bigger year than we were expecting, more inflation than we were expecting, and I think it's natural that we've tilted a little bit more hawkish here to contain inflationary pressures," Bullard said on CNBC. The Fed on Wednesday surprised investors by anticipating two quarter point rate increases in 2023.

