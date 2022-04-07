US Markets

Bullard: Improvement in labor force not happening fast enough to ease inflation

Howard Schneider Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

The U.S. labor force is not increasing fast enough to help with the Fed's immediate battle with inflation, St. Louis Fed president James Bullard said Thursday, discounting the hope that a flood of new workers will improve the supply of goods and ease wage pressure.

"We are pulling people back into the labor force but that is a slow process and not something that is occurring at a high enough frequency to help us on the inflation dimension," Bullard said.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

