Bull vs. Bear: The Market's Path Forward

Stocks have shrugged off geopolitical worries and elevated oil prices lately and are currently at or near record levels.



Many in the market believe that the worst is behind us and that the ongoing stock market momentum reflects favorable and enduring fundamental realities. High oil prices are undoubtedly a net negative for consumer spending, but the U.S. economy is far less vulnerable to elevated energy prices than markets in Europe and Asia.



A constructive view of the economy is that while geopolitics-induced uncertainty will likely affect near-term growth trends, the U.S. economy's fundamentals remain rock-solid. This view acknowledges the lingering negative effects of the Trump administration’s tariffs regime, but sees plenty of offsetting positives from the administration's non-trade policy and regulatory reform agenda. On top of this all is the ongoing AI-centric spending boom that is largely independent of fiscal and monetary policy.



Market bears see this optimism as lacking a fundamental basis. This line of thinking sees the oil price spike to have long-lasting inflationary effects that will weigh on Fed policy and the U.S. economy’s growth trajectory.



Market bears see the combined effects of the ongoing geopolitical standoff and the pre-existing tariff-induced uncertainty as severe enough to push the economy close to a recessionary growth level. Worries about macroeconomic fiscal imbalances and stock market valuations also appear in the bearish view of the market.



The interplay of these competing views will determine how the market performs in the coming months and quarters. To that end, let's examine the landscape of bullish and bearish arguments to help you make up your own mind.



Let's talk about the Bull case first.



The Resilient Foundation of the U.S. Economy: The U.S. economy has consistently outperformed global peers over recent years, and its core fundamentals remain solid despite recurring doubts about their longevity. This inherent resilience previously allowed the economy to absorb post-pandemic supply shocks, geopolitical disruptions, and aggressive Federal Reserve tightening. That track record provides a strong basis for confidence in its ability to navigate current headwinds.



Key Growth Drivers and Macro Trends



• Slower, But Positive Growth: While near-term momentum is moderating—as reflected in the advance Q2 GDP report—the economy entered this transitional phase from a position of exceptional strength.



• Solid Household and Corporate Balance Sheets: A resilient consumer base and ongoing business investment, backed by a healthy labor market, continue to support steady, albeit lower-trajectory, economic growth.



• The AI Capex Tailwind: A multi-year secular boom in AI-centric capital expenditures provides a durable growth engine, expected to offer sustained support over the next two years.



This controlled deceleration works to the Federal Reserve's advantage by helping ease inflationary pressures and guiding price growth back toward the 2% target. While the central bank’s decision to hold rates steady was widely anticipated, the broader policy trajectory remains tilted toward eventual easing once energy market volatility and geopolitical friction subside.



Ultimately, the underlying structural pillars of the U.S. economy show little resemblance to the typical indicators of an impending downturn, supporting a scenario of steady normalization rather than contraction.



The Economy's Strong Foundation: The U.S. economy has literally been the envy of the world over the last few years, and those fundamentals are still intact despite continuing worries about their durability. It is this inherent resilience that allowed the U.S. economy to continue growing in the face of the post-Covid and Ukraine war supply shocks and the Fed’s extraordinary policy tightening. This accounting of the recent past should assure us of the economy’s ability to smoothly navigate the current environment as well.



Near-term growth is expected to decelerate, as we saw with the advance read on the Q2 GDP report. But we have to keep in mind that the U.S. economy entered the current period of uncertainty in excellent shape with the economy’s underlying growth drivers firmly intact.



A stable consumer and business spending backdrop, supported by a still-strong labor market, ensures that growth remains positive, albeit at a lower trajectory. Tied to all this is the secular boom in AI-centric spending, which is expected to remain in place for at least the next two years before starting to decelerate.



This is beneficial to the central bank's fight against inflation, with moderating economic growth pushing inflation readings toward the Fed's 2% target. The Fed’s pause decision at the latest meeting was no surprise to anyone in the market, but the expectation remains that the overall policy bias will lean towards easing once the ongoing oil price uncertainty is behind us.



All in all, the strong pillars of the U.S. economic foundation run contrary to the typical signs of trouble ahead.



The Fed's Easing Cycle: The Federal Reserve’s recent decision to pause interest rate cuts reflects growing central bank confidence in both economic momentum and inflation dynamics. After easing policy three times last year to mitigate labor market downside risks, recent data shows a markedly stabilized growth trajectory. This stabilization allows the Fed to adopt a prudent "wait-and-see" approach while keeping its overarching bias toward eventual easing intact.



• Inflation and Oil Dynamics: Market bulls remain confident that inflation is trending toward the Fed’s target. While elevated oil prices present a potential headwind, they are not currently viewed as a structural inflationary threat. Nevertheless, maintaining a hold gives the central bank headroom to evaluate incoming data.



• Shift in Market Expectations: Markets had previously priced in two rate cuts for this year. However, persistent geopolitical uncertainties and a slower-than-anticipated descent toward the 2% inflation target have led investors to push expectations for further rate reductions into next year.



Rather than signaling tighter conditions, the pause underscores economic resilience. By holding steady, the central bank buys time to verify that disinflation remains on track without prematurely restricting growth—setting up a clearer runway for eventual rate cuts down the road.



Continued . . .



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Valuation & Earnings: Stock market valuations remain tied to the economic and interest rate trajectory, currently sitting at levels that look reasonable given the broader macro backdrop. The S&P 500 is trading at 19.8x forward 12-month earnings, up 33% from its 10-year low of 14.9x in December 2018, but still 19% below its August 2020 high of 24.2x. While certain market pockets appear rich, the overall index is far from overextended—especially compared to the 26x valuation peak seen during the late 1999 tech bubble.



Valuation multiples cannot be evaluated in a vacuum; they depend heavily on the monetary policy outlook. Multiples typically expand during Federal Reserve easing cycles, particularly when policy rate cuts are driven by cooling inflation rather than growth scares.



The earnings picture provides critical support for current valuation levels. Contrary to earlier, more pessimistic forecasts, the Q2 2026 earnings season is delivering a steadily improving outlook for upcoming quarters, with forward estimates for Q3 and beyond trending upward.



Key takeaways from the ongoing earnings season include:



• Margin Pressures in Specific Pockets: A few industries face headwinds from elevated fuel and freight expenses.



• Broad-Based Resilience: Leaders across major sectors—including Technology and Finance—are delivering robust top- and bottom-line growth.



• Reassuring Corporate Guidance: Management teams are pointing to strong underlying demand, successfully navigating tariff and geopolitical uncertainties.



Current consensus forecasts project healthy, widespread earnings growth that isn't reliant on just one or two sectors. Revisions continue to trend positively, reflecting a stabilizing macroeconomic backdrop. Barring a sharp economic downturn, this upward earnings momentum—paired with easing Fed policy—presents a strong tailwind for equities.



Let's see what the Bears have to say in response.



The Market's Fed Exuberance: While the Federal Reserve’s recent decision to pause rate cuts was widely anticipated, consensus markets may be underestimating the persistent inflation shock stemming from the Persian Gulf blockade.



Even as diplomatic efforts aim to eventually resolve transit disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, energy analysts expect a lasting geopolitical risk premium to remain embedded in crude prices. Structurally higher energy costs complicate the outlook for central bankers, given that inflation has now hovered above the Fed’s 2% target for over five years.



The prevailing market consensus sees the Fed to hold steady before resuming rate cuts. However, a pivot toward monetary tightening cannot be ruled out—especially if sustained energy costs begin filtering into core inflation.



Giving weight to this hawkish scenario, the latest FOMC meeting featured three dissenting votes in favor of an immediate rate hike, the first time three members have dissented in the same direction in nearly a decade.



Compounding the central bank's dilemma is the risk that underlying economic health is more fragile than headline GDP readings suggest:



• Consumer Caution: Strains that were once concentrated in lower-income brackets are now appearing in higher-income cohorts, as evidenced by cautious tone shifts across Q2 earnings commentary.



• Narrowing Capex: Beyond the secular boom in artificial intelligence, broader business spending remains muted due to heightened regulatory and economic uncertainties.



If persistent energy costs continue to fuel price pressures while private consumption and non-AI business investment decelerate, the market faces a classic stagflationary setup. This dynamic severely limits the central bank's ability to ease policy, raising the probability that interest rates remain higher for longer—or even move upward.



The Valuation Reality Check: Given the bears' view that the prudent course for the Fed is to be either on pause or raise rates to fight inflation, they see no fundamental reason for valuation multiples to expand beyond current levels.



Higher-for-longer interest rates should have a direct impact on prices across all asset classes, including stocks. Everything else constant, investors will use a higher discount rate, driven by interest rates, to value the future cash flows of the companies they want to invest in.



This means lower stock values in a higher-interest-rate environment.



The Earnings Growth Question: Consensus estimates currently project robust S&P 500 earnings expansion of +25.7% in 2026 and +16.0% in 2027, building on the +13.2% growth delivered in 2025.



Market bears view these high-double-digit growth expectations as increasingly disconnected from fundamental economic reality. Even setting aside growing questions regarding the long-term ROI and sustainability of the current AI infrastructure spending boom, corporate profit margins face immediate, compounding headwinds.



Key Headwinds Threatening Corporate Bottom Lines



• Energy and Tariff Drag: The combined supply-side shock of elevated crude prices and persistent global tariffs poses a direct threat to corporate margins and consumer demand. It is difficult to construct a scenario where these cost pressures remain benign for corporate earnings.



• Manufacturing Weakness: Industrial and manufacturing activity continues to show signs of prolonged strain, highlighting broader cyclical vulnerability outside of tech.



• Higher Real Yields: Elevated Treasury yields continue to tighten financial conditions, increasing capital costs for corporations and dampening private-sector investment.



Given the confluence of supply shocks, persistent inflation, and elevated borrowing costs, current consensus growth estimates for 2026 and 2027 appear overly ambitious. Barring an aggressive resurgence in top-line demand, forward earnings estimates will likely need to undergo significant downward revisions to align with macroeconomic reality.



Where Do I Stand?



While the Federal Reserve will likely need to remain in "pause mode" until the path for inflation clears, we are skeptical that the central bank will need to pivot from an overall easing stance back to active policy tightening. Expecting inflation to stay well-behaved—particularly once Persian Gulf energy transport normalizes—is grounded in sound macroeconomic fundamentals rather than wishful thinking.



Because the current Federal Funds target range sits above the long-term "neutral" rate—the level at which policy neither stimulates nor restricts growth—the central bank maintains a restrictive baseline. This gives officials ample headroom to manage interim inflation noise without needing to engineer a hawkish rate hike, making the prospect of actual tightening a low-probability event.



At the same time, the earnings backdrop continues to deliver a strong and steadily improving picture. Forward estimates for the current and coming quarters are consistently trending higher, driven by an expansion of growth momentum beyond the core Technology sector as multiple cyclical industries join in. Equity market gains reflect this broad-based fundamental health rather than speculative excess.



Our reading of the ground reality—from the trajectory of monetary policy to expanding corporate profit margins—gives us strong confidence in the stock market's ability to build on its recent momentum. While visible headline risks remain, the fundamental pillars of this market stay solid, and we see the overall balance of risks leaning firmly to the upside.



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Sheraz Mian serves as the Director of Research and manages the entire research department. He also manages the Zacks Focus List and Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios.



¹ The results listed above are not (or may not be) representative of the performance of all selections made by Zacks Investment Research's newsletter editors and may represent the partial close of a position. Access grants you a comprehensive list of all open and closed trades.







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