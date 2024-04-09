Bull Spreading in Hogs, Mixed Close

Lean hogs sold off early in the session and spent the rest of the day climbing back out of the hole. All contracts out through August ended the day with gains of up to 90 cents, while the fourth quarter deliveries settled weaker. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was up $7.45 at 93.77 in the Tuesday afternoon report. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 64 cents higher at $87.05 on April 5.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 38 cents higher in the Tuesday afternoon print, at $100.71. Most primals were higher, with the rib (-$3.94) and belly (-$0.75) reported lower. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 480,000 head, bringing the weekly total to 946,000 head after a revision to Monday. That is 99,000 head above last week and a 113,343 head increase from the same week last year.

Apr 24 Hogs closed at $90.600, up $0.850,

May 24 Hogs closed at $98.775, up $0.900

Apr 24 Pork Cutout closed at $100.725, up $0.775,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.