Bull or Bear Market? Contradictory Charts for the S&P 500 Give No Clear Answers

There are some people in the world of finance who will try to tell you, or at least suggest to you, that chart reading is an exact science. They will say that because reading charts is a science, those charts are absolute, and therefore moves can be predicted. If a and b happen, they tell you, then c will follow. Usually when people say that, they are trying to sell you something and those assertions are then followed by a phrase like, “If you subscribe to my thing, I’ll tell you the secret of reading the charts so you will always make money!”

Maybe it is a bit more subtle than that, but you get the idea.

The problem is that, as just about anyone who has ever made a living from trading for any amount of time and is not trying to sell you something, will tell you that chart reading is not a science, it is an art. And, being art, it is open to interpretation.

Your interpretation of a chart often depends on your preconceptions and biases, things you can allow for if you are aware of them, but it is also always a function of what you choose to look at. The simplest example of that is a time frame. A chart that covers a few days may indicate one thing that is likely to happen in the short term, whereas a longer-term view may reveal that as just noise in a persistent trend. Or, in the case of stock indices, it can be a function of what you look at -- the index itself that is only concerned with market hours, or the futures contract that also include pre- and after-market trading.

For example, if you look at a current chart for the S&P 500 index it will indicate that we are now in an upward trend that is sustainable, whereas if you look at the same time period for the E-mini index futures contract (ES), it will say that the rally over the last couple of days is over and we are about to head lower again.

The two-month, one-day chart for the index, above, “clearly” indicates that the move down is over. It has taken the form of a classic Elliott Wave pattern, with three down moves and two corrections. Conventional Elliott theory tells you that each move consists of five waves. So, with all five complete, we are entering a new phase and the last three consecutive up days make it likely that the next move will be upwards.

However, if you look at a chart for ES, there is something else that stands out, and it indicates that what we have seen recently is just another bear market rally and we are about to resume the downward momentum:

The basic shape of the chart, with three down waves and two up waves, is the same, but if we turn our attention to the last couple of days, they tell us that the S&P is about to move lower again. Yesterday’s trading, when out of market hours are considered, created a candle shape known as a doji. A doji is essentially a cross, and it speaks of a battle between buyers and sellers that ended in a tie.

Early on, sellers tried to push the market lower, but the buyers came in and forced ES higher. Then, as the day ended, the sellers took over again and forced it back to its starting position. When a doji is formed after a few days of strong moves in one direction, as is evident on this chart, the pattern logically indicates that the momentum is shifting. The buyers tried to win again but were pushed back and defeated on the day. Add in the early morning move lower that the last candle shows, and the ES chart has a distinctly bearish look.

The problem is obvious: two charts for the same index, two very different conclusions. Which should we believe? The unsatisfying but logical answer to that question is both.

If I were to show you just one of the above and draw conclusions from it, it would probably make sense. I wouldn’t be lying or misrepresenting anything; it would be an accurate picture, but it would be incomplete. When you consider all of the information, what we are left with is the chart reader’s version of Schrodinger’s cat, the thought experiment used in quantum mechanics to show that two seemingly contradictory things can both be true simultaneously. There are indications that the S&P 500 will go up from here, and there are indications that it will go down.

The obvious conclusion is that the charts, by telling us two things, tell us nothing. That, however, isn’t strictly true. They both tell us that the market is poised to move. That means that the two-way volatility we have seen recently, with big intraday moves and reversals, isn’t over, and it also indicates that the next move will be about something other than the shape of the chart. That something may be the scheduled speeches from FOMC members, the early earnings as the season get underway, developments in Ukraine, the real estate crisis in China, or any one of a number of other things.

On balance though, those influences are more likely to be negative than positive and it is that, not the charts, that will keep me bearish for a while longer.

