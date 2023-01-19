Bull or Bear Market, 2023 Could Be Huge for These 2 Stocks

Just past the midway point of the first month, stock markets are up to start 2023. But no matter what happens with the market for the rest of 2023, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) have big years ahead of them, with a lot to prove. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro explain why 2023 could be really big for both companies -- and maybe for their stocks, too.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 13, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2022.

Find out why Airbnb is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Airbnb is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Jason Hall has positions in Airbnb and Lemonade. Jeff Santoro has positions in Airbnb and Lemonade. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb and Lemonade. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.