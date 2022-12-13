Bull of the Day: Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

The Zacks Oils and Energy sector has been the best place to hide out in 2022, up more than 30% vs. the S&P 500’s 17% decline.

A company residing in the realm, Texas Pacific Land Corp. TPL, has seen its near-term earnings outlook turn visibly bright over the last several months, pushing the stock into the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Texas Pacific Land is one of the largest landowners in Texas that operates under two business segments: Land and Resource Management and Water Services and Operations. Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.

Share Performance & Quarterly Results

TPL shares have been scorching hot year-to-date, up more than a triple-digit 100% and crushing the S&P 500’s performance.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

And just over the last three months, TPL shares are up more than 40%, again outperforming the general market.

Additionally, the company has delivered better-than-expected quarterly results as of late, exceeding earnings and revenue estimates in back-to-back quarters.

Just in its latest release, TPL registered a 17% bottom-line beat paired with an 8.8% sales surprise. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Growth Outlook

The company has a favorable growth profile; for its current fiscal year (FY22), the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $59.96 indicates a sizable 72% Y/Y uptick. And in FY23, TPL’s bottom-line is forecasted to grow a further 5.5% Y/Y.

TPL’s top-line is also in solid standing, with revenue estimates calling for 53% Y/Y growth in FY22 and 14% in FY23.

Dividends

Who doesn’t like to get paid?

For those with an appetite for income, TPL has that covered; the company’s annual dividend yields a modest 0.5%, below its Zacks sector average by a fair margin.

Still, the company’s impressive 108% five-year annualized dividend growth rate helps to pick up the slack in a big way.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

One of the best ways investors can find expected winners is by utilizing the Zacks Rank – one of the most potent market tools out there that gives investors a massive advantage.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. TPL would be an excellent stock for investors to keep on their watchlists, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

