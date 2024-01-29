Bull of the Day: Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer ( SMCI ) reports its December results today after the closing bell.



But much of the excitement and accolades have already happened after the provider of datacenter infrastructure equipment and solutions pre-announced better than expected revenues and profits on January 19.



That Friday, SMCI shares surged 36%. And they were up as much as 15% last week to more all-time highs near $500.



So the stage is set for "Supermicro" management to deliver more good news about their 2024 outlook that could further boost estimates and sustain, if not amplify, the current explosive rally.



What SMCI Had to Shout About



Here's how the company describes their business...



Supermicro is a global technology leader committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, Metaverse, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Rack-Scale Total IT Solutions provider that designs and builds an environmentally-friendly and energy-saving portfolio of servers, storage systems, switches, software, along with global support services.



And on January 19 they stunned Wall Street with preliminary revenue of $3.6 billion, which tore through prior guidance of $2.7-2.9 billion, representing 100% year-over-year growth for the company's fiscal Q2.



Earnings for the quarter are projected to spike to $5.55 a share, topping analysts estimates of $4.50 EPS.



The company cited strong market and end customer demand for its rack-scale, AI and Total IT Solutions.



For its current fiscal year which ends in June, Supermicro is on pace to deliver 53% topline growth to nearly $11 billion and 40% EPS growth to cross $16.50.



And even after the huge rally in SMCI shares this month, with projected 15% revenue growth to cross $12.5 billion next year the stock still trades at only 2 times sales!



Accelerating Data Storage for High-Performance AI Training and Inference



Then on Friday January 25, SMCI announced a new product/platform...



Supermicro is launching full stack optimized storage solution for AI and ML data pipelines from data collection to high performance data delivery. This new solution maximizes AI time-to-value by keeping GPU data pipelines fully saturated. For AI training, massive amounts of raw data at petascale capacities can be collected, transformed, and loaded into an organization's AI workflow pipeline.



This multi-tiered Supermicro solution has been proven to deliver multi-petabyte data for AIOps and MLOps in production environments. The entire multi-rack scale solution from Supermicro is designed to reduce implementation risks, enable organizations to train models faster, and quickly use the resulting data for AI inference.



The Strategist Who Saw It Coming



There is surprisingly low analyst coverage for SMCI on Wall Street. And that may be changing this month.



But one trader-strategist who has been all over the company in the past year is my colleague Andrew Rocco, who was pounding the table to buy SMCI in October in reports like these...



While you're waiting for SMCI earnings tonight, and deciding when you should add some shares, check out any of Andrew's articles above for more "intel" on the undercover powerhouse of the AI revolution.

