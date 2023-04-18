Bull of the Day: Stratasys (SSYS)

The latest hype in the market has certainly been artificial intelligence. All of the AI-related tickers have been going absolutely nuts. It’s on par with the crypto boom we saw a few years ago, where all the blockchain-related names skyrocketed. There are some other huge investment themes of yesteryear which have recently left the spotlight. Among those are today’s Bull of the Day, the 3D printing industry.

Today’s Bull of the Day is Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Stratasys ( SSYS ). Stratasys is a global leader in the 3D printing industry, providing solutions for professional and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio includes 3D printers, materials, software, and services. Stratasys' technology allows customers to create physical objects from digital designs, enabling them to accelerate product development, streamline manufacturing processes, and produce customized products.

The reason for the favorable rank is that several analysts across Wall Street have increased their earnings estimates recently. Over the last sixty days, two analysts have increased their full year earnings estimates. It is next year where the numbers really start to get good though. Next year’s Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents represents growth of 91% over the current year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

There has been some recent momentum in earnings, with several reports coming in better than expectations. Last quarter’s 7-cent EPS number beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5 cents. That was the latest in a line of earnings beats dating back 9 consecutive quarters.

Growth has slowed on the topline, however. Current year estimates call for a 2.89% contraction to $632.67 million. The good news is, there is a return to growth forecast for next year. Analysts are calling for $669.08 million in sales for FY2024. That represents growth of 5.76% over this year.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.