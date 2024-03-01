The risk-on feeling in the market is palpable. You can see it everywhere from the small caps to Bitcoin. If you’re feeling some FOMO, it’s perfectly natural. Itching to pull the trigger on your next idea? While it can seem like everything is going up forever, we all know that’s simply not the case. Protect yourself over the long run by investing in stocks with strong earnings trends. These sorts of trends last much longer than a move in the stock’s price. Earnings are your best friend when evaluating long-term investments.

One way to uncover these stocks is by leaning on the tried-and-true Zacks Rank. Stocks in the good graces of our Zacks Rank like today’s Bull of the Day, SkyWest ( SKYW ). SkyWest, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a regional airline in the United States. It operates through two segment, SkyWest Airlines and SWC; and SkyWest Leasing. The company is also involved in leasing regional jet aircraft and spare engines to third parties; and provision of on-demand charter, airport customer, and ground handling services. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of 603 aircraft; and provided scheduled passenger and air freight services with approximately 1,850 total daily departures to various destinations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The reason for the favorable rank is that three analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year and next year over the last thirty days. This is a direct response to SkyWest beating earnings estimates by 31 cents or 281%. The bullish move has pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $5.02 to $5.58 while next year’s number is up from $5.48 to $6.34.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.