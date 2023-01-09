Bull of the Day: Signet Jewelers (SIG)

The Zacks Retail – Jewelry industry is currently ranked in the top 24% (60 out of 250) of all Zacks Industries.

According to studies, 50% of a stock's price movement can be attributed to its group, making it clear why it’s critical for investors to target stocks in a thriving industry.

A company residing in the industry, Signet Jewelers SIG, has seen its near-term earnings outlook turn visibly bright over the last several months, landing the stock into the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Signet Jewelers is the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, with its locations primarily operating under the banners of Kay Jewelers, Zales, and Jared, to name a few.

Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.

Strong Share Performance & Sound Valuation

Signet Jeweler shares have been notably strong over the last three months, penciling in a sizable 25% gain and crushing the S&P 500’s performance.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Clearly, buyers have stepped up.

Despite the strong share performance as of late, the company’s valuation multiples aren’t stretched; SIG shares currently trade at a 0.4X forward price-to-sales ratio, nearly in line with its five-year median and nowhere near its Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Signet Jewelers carries a Style Score of a “B” for Value.

Robust Quarterly Performance

The company has consistently exceeded quarterly estimates, beating top and bottom line estimates in ten consecutive quarters.

Impressively, SIG posted a steep 150% EPS beat and reported sales nearly 8% above expectations in its latest quarter. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dividends

Dividends provide a massive boost to any portfolio, allowing investors to reap a steady income stream.

And for those who seek income, SIG has that covered; the company’s annual dividend currently yields 1.2%, modestly above its Zacks sector average. SIG carries a sustainable 7% payout ratio.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

Additionally, the top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Signet Jewelers SIG would be an excellent stock for investors to keep on their watchlists, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.